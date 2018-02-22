Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market has Quiet Day

Capesize FFA Commentary:

A quiet day on Cape paper with March trading in a tight range between 16600 – 16800. Q2 traded 18500 and Q3 19550 -19600 levels. The deferred calendar years were notably quiet with buyers pulling back from recent highs but sellers not chasing them lower.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

An active day on the panamax with prompt seeing early action. March traded in around 1000 days between $12900 and $13100 in the morning and in turn q2 and q3 started to see buyers with q2 printing $14000 and q3 at $13000. Back end saw renewed bid support again.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper once again witnessed strong bid support as the market continued with the forward momentum seen lately. March was trading $11500-$11750 range and the Q2 $12450-$12650. Q3 followed suit as we reached $12150.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet day on handysize paper with very little to report.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)