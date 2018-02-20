Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Keeps Upwards Momentum

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Cape paper continue to nudge higher despite a physical market that is struggling to reverse the recent slide in rates and the ongoing holidays in the far east. The appetite from buyers could be a result of the recent positivity that has the investment world focused on freight rates making a come back in 2018 but, without a swift improvement in the physical, the current FFA rates may prove too much to buy into for many.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

A quiet start to the week on Panamax with the morning session failing to ignite. Buyers still supported the curve as prompt periods saw the main interest with q2 and q3 trading upto $13850 and $12750 respectively and cal19 continued to see small gains from Friday trading up to $12150. The afternoon tone changed slightly as sellers showed their hand and we nudged lower closing $200 off the days highs.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

A very quiet day to open the handysize paper week, which was to be expected with the holidays in Asia. The market remained supported but lacked activity as we saw a stand off at current rates. Smx Q2 was seen trading $12150.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet and unchanged day was witnessed by the handysize paper. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)