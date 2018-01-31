Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Looking for Rays of Sunshine

Capesize FFA Commentary:

The average number of daylight hours in Tromso, Norway during the month of January is 4 hours and 32 minutes. These not so warming rays of sunshine brighten up this beautiful city above the Arctic Circle and make Tromso a stunning place to visit. What with it’s historic city centre and the high probablity of seeing the northern lights, January is a good month to visit with a number of excursions and sights to pass the time. The cape FFA market was a dull and dreary place yesterday morning with no rays of sunshine. Rates eased on the front end of the curve, the mood was generally dark and there was little to do. Time certainly didnt fly, neither has the market yet we continue to visit with the hope that February is considerably brighter.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

The stand off seen on the underlying made for another sluggish days trading on Panamax paper with rates giving way to some pressure on relatively light activity. Feb bore the brunt of the sell off slipping to $11250 as the carry v Mar and Q2 continues to widen. Further out levels we marginally weaker but with limited trading once again.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper was subject to another rather dull day in which the curve remained pretty flat throughout. The Feb was trading $10250-$10200 and March $11250-$11200. Index was pretty much as expected -$84 10TC and -$102 derived 6TC and resulted in an afternoon where we drifted to a close with little activity.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day for handysize paper with little change to the curve. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)