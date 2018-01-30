Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Off to a Quiet Start of the Week

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Capes started very slowly with few interests on the board. February was most active trading several times from $13500 – $13700. April traded at $16400 and Q2 was reported at $16800 reflecting the -400 spread had maintained from last week. Cal 19 was the only active deferred position trading 16500 to 16450 throughout the day. Physical seemed quiet as well with reported C5 firmer fixtures at $7.00 – 7.10. The Atlantic, in particularly F/H was reportedly weaker.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was a relatively quiet opening to the week on Panamax paper with last weeks closing support spilling over to some firmer buying by mid morning. With the offer side extremely thin we saw buyers having to chase Feb and Mar up to $11700 and $12850 highs respectively, Q2 printed $13050 high further out Cal19 traded $11100 a few times. We closed well supported just off the days highs.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

The supramax paper open the week on a relatively tentative note as we didn’t see a great amount of activity. From the trading that was seen Feb went through $10250-$10100 range and the FebMarch traded throughout the day at $10700.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Very quiet start to the handysize paper week with little interest down the curve. No reported trades.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)