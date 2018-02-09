Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Pushing for Higher Ground

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Capes continued to push higher yesterday with Feb trading up to $13900 and March $16900 before finding selling resistance. Q2 forward remained very thin offer side and thus trades concluded were minimal. Cal 20 traded 16000 and Cal 21 15200. Apr v Q2 push into positive territory which seemed to attract interest from various. Q2 v Q3 tightened up closer to -1200 levels where many spread sellers had been previously keen to sell.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was a similar trend yesterday on Panamax paper with the curve under pressure in early trading before seeing some buying return post index. By the close we were left marginally lower on the day on Feb and Mar (lows $10350 and $11800 respectively) while Q2 recovered from $12750 low to print $13000 and some better buying on the deferred’s saw Cal20 pushing up to print $10500.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper weakened yesterday on the front of the curve as March was sold $10500-$10450 range. The Q2 also opened softer trading as low as $11,175, however after index we did see a slight reaction with some bids creeping back in. The back end of curve remained rather static with minimal activity. Have a good evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day was seen on the handysize paper with little interest throughout. We remain static at current rates with no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)