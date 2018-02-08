Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Pushing Higher

Capesize FFA Commentary:

The looming holidays and a sizeable premium from paper to spot didn’t prevent the FFAs from pushing up again yesterday. Despite an early tick up, the prompt was left largely unchanged on the day, while Q234 received most of the focus and pushed up to 19700 in the afternoon session. Rumours Star Martha fixed 26k f/h to India and Alpha Faith fixed at $16.25 for c3 (poss sudeste) kept the market supported up to the close. Whether the physical can keep pushing at a rate that supports this latest wave of buying remains to be seen.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

Despite a steady to slightly firmer start, which saw Feb and Mar trading up $100 to print highs $10750 and $12400 respectively, we eventually came under pressure post index. With sellers sharpening their ideas Feb was sold down to $10500 while Mar printed $12150 in decent volume, Q2 onwards maintained good support only slipping down to $12850 before a late push saw it trading up to $13100 at the close as the carry continues to widen.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper felt the pressure from the offer side of the curve yesterday as the prompt slipped once again. Feb lacked competitive bids as March was sold $1090-$10700 range. Q2 then followed as was sold $10500-$10400 and Q3 trading $10850. Index continues to come off with no clear sign of turning around at the moment (10TC -$145 and 6TC -$111).

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day was seen on the handysize paper with little interest throughout. We remain static at current rates with no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services