Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Starts Week In Bullish Mode

Capesize FFA Commentary:

A bullish day for the cape FFA market albeit in relatively thin volume. The curve lifted despite little in the way of bullish news from the Physical market. Whether or not the physical market has bottomed or not, the optimism from the paper market was very welcome and hopefully will give owners some confidence going forward.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

We started the week with bid support as prompt periods gained from the open. Feb traded upto $12100 and March to $13100 before sellers showed their hand. The spread between Feb and March continues to tighten trading -$1600 last week to -$1000 yesterday. After index we stalled at these rates with a few more sellers appearing before closing off the days highs.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper opened the week on a more positive note once again as we lacked offers down the curve. Bids crept up through the morning eventually seeing Q3 trade $11,000 and Cal 18 $11200. The afternoon saw rates soften slightly from the highs of the day as Q3 was trading $10950.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet start to the handysize paper week as we lacked interest once again throughout. Rates remained pretty static at these levels with no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services