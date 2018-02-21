Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Still On a High

Capesize FFA Commentary:

An active day for paper market as rates lifted in early trading. The C5 fixed steadily up with 6.75-6.85 being concluded for early march laydays while an End Feb loader seemingly achieved $6.90. The Atlantic was quieter in terms of volumes fixed but rates here too, were on the move up with tc and voyage rates for fronthaul marked sharply higher. The paper market seems very comfortable trading at such a high premium to the physical market. Is the paper tail going to wag the physical dog higher or will we run out of steam? With Feb being so dull so far, lets hope its the former but be prepared for the latter.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

All in all a day where there was little change to the panamax curve. We opened initially with more buyers returning on prompt as march traded $13100, q2 at $13900 and q3 at $12800. At these levels sellers became tempted and the curve came under a bit of pressure dropping $200. With the index seeing good gains buyers once again returned in the afternoon session leaving us unchanged on the day.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Another positive day was witnessed by the supramax paper as rates continued to tick up throughout the day. March was trading $11350-$11400 range, as Q2 reached $12400. After index, $91 10 TC and $64 derived 6tc the bid support remained as Q3 was paid $11825.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet and unchanged day was witnessed by the handysize paper. No reported trades.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)