Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Under Pressure

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Cape paper came under pressure again in morning trading although the selling was largely limited to prompt periods. The sell off became more widespread as we approached the index which was discounted more or less as expected. The afternoon session was quiet with support found once again down the curve. An ongoing lack of interest to sell Q2 onwards is an encouraging sign that the negativity may not last long on capes before we see a physical revival before too long.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

We saw increased activity yesterday on Panamax paper with prompts under pressure again in early trading with Feb breaking $11k support to print $10900 low several times while March slipped to $12200. Once again the longer dated contracts, Q2 onwards, remained steady with good support still evident at current levels with sellers unwilling to chase them lower for the time being. Post index we saw prompts gather some support again nudging us off the lows with talk of a floor doing the rounds and adding further stability to the market.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper witnessed a slightly softer feel again yesterday as the prompt weakened slightly with the calendars remaining supported. The Feb was sold $9900 and the FebMarch $10500-$10400. After index the market really struggled to see a move in any direction as the curve remained static and drifted to a close.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day for handysize paper with little change to the curve. No reported trades.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)