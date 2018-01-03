Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Opens 2018 in Positive note

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Capes pushed higher yesterday in relatively thin volume. Recent falls on Jan and Q1 were erased with both closing $1k higher. Cal 18 traded up to $16250, cal 19 traded $14750 and Cal 20 $14500. The significant drop on Index was broadly expected but many traders felt that that was most of the drop factored in now. only physical fixtures reported in the market were C5 fixtures from $5.70 – $5.85.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

Quiet opening to the year on Panamax paper with rates initially softening on prompt contracts but gradually bid up towards the close on the back of the firmer Cape market leaving us marginally up on the day.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper opened the new year on a rather lethargic note as we lacked activity from start to finish. After initially feeling a little softer, offers were soon hard to come by as rates ticked back up as the day progressed. However index was -$166 10TC and -$120 derived 6TC. Have a good evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

A quiet day to start the year on the handysize paper with very little interest down the curve. No reported trades. Have a good evening.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)