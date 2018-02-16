Dry Bulk FFA: Panamax Index Looks Bearish

The index failed to hold above the USD 10,517 support resulting in lower prices.

Technically price action looks bearish as it is now below the 200 period MA with a longer-term downside target of USD 8,786.

Market buyers now need to see higher highs and higher lows for the technical to be considered as firming.

For the March futures we are looking at the rolling 1 month forward as it gives a longer period technical picture. Technically bullish there is a bearish divergence forming and this is a warning that momentum could be slowing down.

The Q2 is now showing a bearish divergence (as anticipated) with key resistance between USD 13,746 and USD 13,973.

Cal 19 remains bullish but overextended as it is on leg 5 of its current wave.

Panamax Index Daily

Resistance – 10,517, 11,899

Support –9,121, 8,786, 8019

The first two technical supports were broken last week with price action trading below USD 10,517, creating a new low. We are now below the 200-period moving average putting the corrective phase in bear territory. The stochastic at 0 has means the bullish setup that was forming has now failed.

The close below USD 10,517 has put the index from neutral territory, to bearish, resulting in further downside price action. Technically we are on a leg C correction in terms of Elliot wave with a 100% price target (distance of Leg A projected from the high of leg C) of USD 8,786.

Both the weekly and daily stochastics are in oversold territory, this doesn’t make the market a buy, but does indicate the downside move is starting to overextend.

Technically bearish but with the stochastic in oversold territory, market buyers will now need to see higher highs and higher lows for buy signals. The current market high is USD 11,899, though it is likely lower highs will form within this corrective move.

Panamax March 18 Daily – Rolling 1 Month Forward

Resistance – 12,840, 13,190, 13,750

Support – 12,120, 11,990, 11,230

Last week the Feb futures failed to close above the shorter period averages, and closed below the USD 11,060 support, resulting in lower prices.

The March futures have now produced a higher high and a higher low suggesting the near term technical is firming. However, price action is below the shorter period averages with the 8 EMA below the 21 period EMA indicating the upward moves are not supported by other bullish technical indicators.

The stochastic would suggest there is room for upside price action from here as it is currently at 34. However, when looking at the rolling front month futures we see that price and averages are bullish but have the potential to produce a bearish divergence if we trade above USD 12,840. This is not a sell signal but does warn that upside momentum could be slowing down.

The chart illustrates the rolling 1-month forward contract (March 18) and illustrates the potential divergence ahead.

Panamax Q2 18 Daily

Resistance – 13,518, 13,746, 13,973

Support – 13,087, 12,850, 12,797

We noted last week that the Q2 18 futures were showing a bearish setup. Which had short term bullish implications that often result in new market highs, and a bearish divergence.

The bear setup has worked, resulting in fresh market highs and a bearish divergence.

Technically the trend remains bullish with price action above the shorter period averages and is making higher highs. The divergence is not a sell signal, but a warning that momentum is slowing.

Technical resistance is between USD 13,518 and USD 13,973, upside moves that fail between USD 13,746 and USD 13,973 with a divergence in play would increase the probability of a market pullback.

Technically bullish but starting to look overextended based on Elliott Wave analysis.

Panamax Cal 19 Daily

Resistance – 11,736, 11,925, 12,113

Support – 11,405, 11,100, 10,650, 10,470

The Cal 19 futures remain on leg 5 of this current wave with the stochastic still showing a bearish divergence (the divergence is now marginal). Technically bullish with price above above shorter period averages, we are now trading above the first of our Fibonacci resistance levels, with resistance between USD 11,736 and USD 12,113 (as illustrated on the chart).

Downside moves that trade below the USD 11,405 support would suggest that the Cal 19 is entering a corrective phase. However, if the 8 period EMA remains above the 21 period EMA this should be regarded as corrective within a bull trend and should not be considered as bearish until the averages have crossed.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)