Dry Bulk FFA: Panamax Market Starting to Strengthen

The index technical is starting to strengthen, however a higher high is still needed to be regarded as bullish.

If the index makes a higher close, then it would suggest that any pullback in the march futures has a higher probability of being corrective within a bull phase.

The Q2 futures remain in a bull trend above the 8 and 21 period EMA’s. However, the weekly and Daily stochastics at 99 are nearing their limits. This is not a sell signal and is often a function of a trending environment, but it is also a warning that upside moves could be limited.

The Cal 19 remains on leg 5 of leg 3 of the Elliott wave; with the stochastic at 98 we are starting to look overextended suggesting upside moves could be limited.

Panamax Index Daily

Resistance – 11,958, 13,265, 13,740

Support – 9,856, 9,121, 8,786

The oversold stochastic on both the daily and weekly charts were a warning that the market was looking overextended to the downside and an upward move was needed.

Price action is back above the 200 period MA and the 8 period EMA has crossed the 21 period

EMA suggesting that the technical is firming.

However, we have not produce a higher high yet, though the index is only USD 85 below the technical resistance at USD 11,958. A close above this level would put the index into bullish territory, below this level price action remains technically bearish.

Market pullbacks that hold above the USD 9,856 support would support the bull argument, a new high in conjunction with higher low would confirm it.

The stochastic at 93 would indicate that if a new high is created, it is looking over extended and some form of pullback is needed.

Panamax March 18 Weekly – Rolling 1 Month Forward

Resistance – 13,632, 13,750, 14,020

Support – 12,860, 12,120, 11,990,

The divergence that formed last week failed after o 11,230 ne day resulting in further upside moves.

The trend remains technically bullish with price action above all its averages but the stochastic is now at 93 on the daily technical suggesting that although bullish it is again looking over extended.

The stochastic on the March futures and the 1 month rolling contract on both the daily and weekly chart are all above 93. USD 13,750 is the near-term upside target; if achieved the market will look technically overbought based on the stochastic.

Near term the trend remains bullish and has the potential to trade into new highs. However, momentum indicators on weekly and daily time frames would suggest an increased probability that a longer term corrective phase could soon be upon us. Recent weekly corrections have lasted between 3 and 11 weeks; market pullbacks below 3 weeks would suggest upside continuation based on previous market behavior.

Downside moves that trade below USD 12,860 would create a new low and from a technical perspective would have bearish implications and suggest we have started a corrective phase.

Panamax Q2 18 Daily

Resistance – 14,361, 14,733, 15,941

Support – 13,697, 12,850, 12,797

Little has changed on the Q2 futures from last week. Technically the trend remains bullish but overextended, based on the daily stochastic which is now at 99, whilst the weekly stochastic is also at 99.

Downside moves that trade below USD 13,697 would create a lower low in the market and negate the current bull move. However, this level is currently above the 8 and 21 period EMA’s which have acted as a consistent support in the market. Price action above these averages would technically be still regarded as bullish.

The stochastic is a warning and not a sell signal that the Q2 contract is looking overextended.

From a technical perspective for price action to be regarded as bearish it needs to be below the moving averages whilst making lower lows, for this to happen we would need to see a close below USD 12,850.

Market pullbacks that find support on the 8 and 21 period EMA’s would be regarded as technically bullish.

Panamax Cal 19 Daily

Resistance – 12,532,12,975, 13,691

Support – 11,405, 11,100, 10,650, 10,470

The divergence in the Cal 19 futures was marginal last week and subsequently failed with price action continuing to remain bullish.

From an Elliott wave perspective, we continue to remain on leg 5 of a leg 3. This would suggest that on the leg 5 completion the Cal 19 will become corrective and not bearish.

Technical support remains the same whilst resistance levels have been revised to between USD 12,532 and USD 13,691.

A close on the weekly chart below USD 12,120 would have bearish implications going forward and could be an early signal that a corrective phase has begun. However, this would keep price action above the near-term averages on the daily chart and should be regarded as a warning of a potential corrective phase and is not a sell signal in its own right.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)