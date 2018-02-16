Dry Bulk FFA: Panamax Market The Main Focus

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Happy Chinese new year!

Panamax FFA Commentary:

A range bound day on panamax with the main focus prompt yet again. March traded between $12800 upto $12950 before seeing sellers return and q2 traded between $13500 and $13700. Back end of the curve remained unchanged on the day and with limited players in the market due to chinese new year we expect tomorrow to be much of the same.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax ticked up again yesterday as bid support was evident down the curve once more. March was trading $11200 and Q2 reached $12100. Another positive index continued the positive trend with Q4 being paid $12000.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Handysize paper was subject to another quiet day with little to report. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services