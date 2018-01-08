Dry Bulk FFA: Profit Taking on Capesize Market

Capesize FFA Commentary:

An early tick up on cape paper was quickly reversed on the prompt periods which saw Jan trade from 19250 to 18500 & Feb from 16500 to 16000 with little indication as to why. The Pac appeared to be a touch weaker but very strong F/H fixtures which were rumoured around $38k. Perhaps some profit taking at the end of a solid move up on the week was attributed more to the slightly weaker tone rather than the feeling the physical was about to take a turn south but only next week will tell. Good weekend to all.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

Despite initially opening firmer prompts gradually came under pressure throughout the day on the back of some pre-weekend profit taking which, despite another good index, seemed to be prompted buy some toppy talk and a softer cape market. Q1 although closing weaker is still up $1k on where we opened the week and Q2 onwards although just off the weeks highs remained relatively steady.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Friday we saw the Supramax paper remain pretty flat to where we closed the market the night before. Jan was trading $10250-$10350 range and Q1 $10300-$10400. Index was a little disappointing -$5 on the TC and -$30 derived 6TC. However bid support remained after index and Cal 19 was seen trading $10400.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet day on the handysize paper with little to report. No reported trades.

