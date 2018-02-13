Dry Bulk FFA: Quiet Day for Capesizes

Capesize FFA Commentary:

A quiet day on Capes with the front coming under some pressure. Feb traded down to 13750 and March 16400. Q2 forward remained thin and without much offerside interest again. March v Apr traded a few times around -1500 in the market and Q2 v Q4 traded -4500. Deferreds remained quiet with buyers holding back. Cal 21 however, was still bid 15200 and may soon attract attention.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

A quiet start to the week on panamax as many seemed happy to sit on the sidelines and see what happens. Prompt periods saw selling interest from the start as march traded $12400 and q2 at $13150. The q2 v q3 spread was the main focus tightening from last week trading -$200 at 1150. The index did little to inspire the afternoon session with sellers instead pushing the prompt lower as buyers were willing to wait.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

A very quiet and dull start to the surpramax paper week was seen yesterday, as we really lacked any liquidity from start to finish. Hopefully tomorrow we can some activity to spring this week into life.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Handysize paper was also subject to a very quiet and dull start to the week. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)