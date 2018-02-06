Dry Bulk FFAs: Capesize Market Looking Better For Q2

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Early trading saw very prompt periods slip whilst the Q2 onwards proved to be, once again, very resilient. The small drop on the indices gave some hope to buyers that the physical decline has all but stopped. C5 was rumoured to have fixed 6.40-6.45 mid Feb dates whilst other physical information was very thin on the ground over the day.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was a sluggish opening to the week on Panamax paper with levels range bound throughout the day. Feb traded $11100 a few times while Mar and Q2 traded inside $12500-12700 and $13000-13150 ranges respectively, further out we saw Cal19 tick up to $11500 high. The tone remains cautious with many awaiting further feedback off the underlying ahead of Chinese New Year.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

A very quiet start to the Supramax paper week was witnessed yesterday. We opened with support on the bid side of curve but similar to the end of last week, lacking activity. Feb was trading $9950 and March continues to trade $11,100. Q2 nudged up slightly printing $11800. Hopefully tomorrow can bring some more excitement and kick start the week. Have a goo evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Also a very quiet day was seen on the handysize paper with little interest throughout the day. We continue to be stuck at current rates with no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)