Dry Bulk Market Will Be Stronger in 2018 Claims Management of Handysize Owner Pioneer Marine Inc., as Company Posts 2017 Net Losses

Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries a leading shipowner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Financial Highlights:

Net Income/(loss)

Net income of $2.5 million or $0.09 per share for Q4 2017, increased by $6.3 million compared to a loss of $3.8 million for Q4 2016.

Net loss of $5.0 million or $0.17 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017, decreased by $22.2 million compared to a net loss of $27.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Time Charter equivalent (TCE) revenue

$13.7 million for Q4 2017, increased by $4.3 million or 46% compared to $9.4 million for Q4 2016; Similarly, TCE per day was increased by 49% to $9,391 per day for Q4 2017 as compared to $6,303 per day for Q4 2016.

$45.8 million for the YTD 2017, increased by $16.8 million or 58% compared to $29.0 million for the same period in 2016; Similarly, TCE per day was increased by 53% to $7,980 for the YTD 2017 as compared to $5,227 per for YTD 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA*

$5.8 million positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2017, increased by $5.3 million compared to $0.5 million for Q4 2016.

$12.9 million positive Adjusted EBITDA for the YTD2017, increased by $14.7 million compared a negative figure of $1.8 million for the same period in 2016.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 include $1.3 million of restructuring costs and $0.1 million loss on vessel disposition, excluding these expenses, the net loss is $3.6 million or $0.12 per share basic and diluted for year ended December 31, 2017.

During the year ended December 31, 2017, six vessels completed their Special Surveys resulting in Drydock expenditure of $3.2 million that are recognized as operating costs in the period.

Liquidity & Capital Resources:

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had a total liquidity of $73.8 million inclusive of $12.5 million in restricted cash. The Company has no capital commitments.

Torben Janholt, Chief Executive Officer commented: “2017 was overall a very good year for our Company. We have reported a positive EBITDA of $5.8 million and a net profit of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. These positive results are the outcome of the successful Company’s restructuring within the year as well as further activities undertaken by the new Executive Management Team to streamline operations. Our organization and operational platform is now more straightforward and adaptable leading to additional efficiencies and improved results.

“Further, 2017 will be remembered as a year of recovery for the dry bulk owners in general, after one of the most challenging periods in almost 40 years. The fourth quarter is always the strongest period for the dry bulk market and this year was not an exception, creating expectations for a sustained recovery in 2018. The average BHSI index stood at $9,369 per day for the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $7,371 per day for the third quarter, reflecting a 27% increase. The market increase was mainly driven by China’s substitution of low quality iron ore and coal towards seaborne imports of higher quality.

“Looking forward, the dry bulk fleet is expected to grow this year at a pace that matches the expected demand growth of 2019. We believe that 2018 will be a much better year for the bulk market compared to previous years. We aim to take advantage of the market opportunities and bring sustainable growth to our Company.”

Financial Review: Three months ended December 31, 2017

Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) revenue amounted to $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. TCE per day for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 49% to $9,391 per day as compared to $6,303 per day for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase of the TCE revenue is attributable to the improved market rates despite the slight decrease of fleet operating days.

The Company continues to keep vessels operating expenses (“OPEX”) under control at $6.9 million or $4,676 per day for the fourth quarter of 2017 reduced by 8% as compared to $7.5 million or $4,895 per day for the fourth quarter of 2016.

General and administration expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased to $0.9 million or $612 per day, which is significantly reduced by 25% as compared to same quarter in 2016. The decrease in G&A expenses per day is attributed to the successful restructuring of the Company which has positively contributed to our bottom line for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interest expense and finance cost for the fourth period ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $1.3 million, reduced by $0.1 million as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. The slight reduction is due to the decreased indebtedness despite the increased floating rates as compared to same period in previous year.

Financial Review: Twelve months ended December 31, 2017

Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) revenue amounted to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 or $7,980 per day compared to $29.0 million or $5,227 per day in the prior year. The above figures present an increase of 58% in TCE revenues and 53% in TCE per day figures, which is attributable to the improved market rates throughout 2017 as compared to year ended December 31, 2016.

Vessel Operating Expenses (“OPEX”) in line with Company’s effort to maintain low operating cost, have amounted to $28.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 or at $4,764 per day. This represent an increase of 4% in the daily OPEX figures mainly attributable to the additional expenses incurred for the vessels that went into drydock in the first half of 2017 in relation to routine repair work and spares delivered while in drydock.

Drydock expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $3.2 million since six vessels completed their special surveys within this period. While at the same period in 2016 the Drydock expense amounted to $0.6 million as only one vessel completed its special survey.

General and administration expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased to $4.0 million or $675 per day as compared to $4.8 million or $846 per day during the same period in 2016. The decrease in G&A expenses per day is attributed to the successful restructuring the Company that was completed within 2017.

Interest expense and finance cost for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to $5.6 million mainly due to reduction of capitalised interest given that Company’s newbuilding program was effectively terminated on May 23, 2016.

Restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $1.3 million and mainly includes severance payments to senior management, consulting fees, legal fees and various expenses incurred following the change of senior management announced by the Company on May 30, 2017.

Source: Pioneer Marine