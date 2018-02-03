DSME sets up auto manufacturing facility for ship fittings

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) has established an automatic manufacturing system backed by the Internet of Things (IoT) technology that enables producing outfitting materials for ships without blueprint.

The shipbuilder announced Friday that it completed a test trial of the automation system for manufacturing ship fittings such as pipes and steel structures with Fine Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday. The ship fittings manufacturer Fine Heavy based in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, has long been working with DSME to develop the auto manufacturing system.

With the automated system, DSME and Fine Heavy Industries can significantly reduce time and cost to produce vessels’ outfitting parts, a laborious work that required much human intervention and repeated modification in design without the latest advancement. The new system enables automatic production based on 3D models without physical design drawings and allows users to monitor manufacturing process in real time, which would ultimately result in improving product quality, DSME said.

“We have realized the shipbuilding industry’s long-time dream of automatic manufacturing of ship fittings,” said Lee Sung-geun, DSME’s technical chief and shipyard general manager, adding that the company is willing to provide the technology to small and mid-sized firms.

Source: Pulse News