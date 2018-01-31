EDF offers long-term LNG regas capacity at Dunkirk terminal

Electricite de France (EDF) has offered up to three billion cubic metres of annual regasification capacity at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal for 18 years from Jan. 1, 2019, it said in a market notice.

The terminal’s remaining 10 bcm/year capacity has already been booked by shippers, EDF said.

Long-term capacity is offered on a ship-or-pay basis.

Subscribers will acquire firm rights to slots, LNG storage and send-out capacity, as well as the ability to re-load imported LNG for onward export.

The terminal links directly with France’s PEG and Belgium’s Zeebrugge trading hubs.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)