EGCSA workshop: The impact of new regulations on marine emission requirements and fuel use

The Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) is to hold a two-day workshop for the commercial shipping industry to discuss the effect of new rules and regulations on emission requirements and fuel use. These include the latest California Air Resources Board fuel rules, new plans to lower at berth emissions, and pathways for reducing particulate matter emissions. The EGCSA industry workshops have come to be known as the place to hear the real story behind exhaust gas aftertreatment technologies (EGCS) and their application in merchant shipping, and offer industry members a free flowing, intimate forum to share knowledge and discuss key issues with experts.

Topics that will be debated on 27-28 February include the introduction of operational experience for EGCS in US and Canadian waters by the United States Coast Guard. The workshop presentations will cover inspection and verification as well as the latest documentation requirements. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Vessel General Permit (VGP) is also up for revision with the current VGP ceasing to apply in December 2018. With an increasing number of vessels fitted with EGCS visiting US waters, experience, performance and other aspects of future VGP requirements will be another issue examined.

Air quality, now and in the future, fuel availability in 2020, IMOs consistent implementation of 2020, class experience with EGCS approvals are amongst the other subjects on the workshop agenda.

EGCSA director Donald Gregory says, “EGCSA was set up to offer impartial technical information and advice on the issues and challenges facing the shipping industry that relate to emissions reduction and marine exhaust gas cleaning systems. This workshop is just one of a range of activities and events we offer to inform and assist the marine industry and society in general.”

