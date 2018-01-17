Egypt tenders to buy wheat for February shipment -GASC

Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 18-28.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Paraguay.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon local time (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on the same day. Wheat bids should be free-on-board, with a separate freight offer.

GASC is seeking to buy 55,000-to-60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat

U.S. hard red winter wheat

U.S. soft red winter wheat

Russian milling wheat

Ukrainian milling wheat

Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

Canadian soft wheat

French milling wheat

German milling wheat

Argentine bread wheat

Polish milling wheat

Kazakh milling wheat

Romanian milling wheat

Bulgarian milling wheat

Hungarian milling wheat

Paraguayan milling wheat

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai. Editing by Jane Merriman)