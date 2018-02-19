Egypt to import 3 LNG cargoes from France’s Engie for Q2 2018 -sources

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has arranged for the delivery of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from France’s Engie in the second quarter of 2018, EGAS sources said on Sunday.

Trade sources told Reuters last month that Egypt was looking to import five cargoes of LNG at competitive pricing.

Two trade sources said the purchases were arranged through bilateral deals and not via a standard tender process.

Egypt plans to stop importing LNG by the end of the 2017/18 fiscal year ending in June as it speeds up production at recently discovered gas fields, the petroleum minister said in January.

