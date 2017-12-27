Egypt’s GASC receives offers at its latest wheat tender

The lowest offer presented at Egyptian state grain buyer GASC’s wheat tender on Wednesday was for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $192.35 a tonne, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The offer was made by supplier GTCS.

GASC is due to announce the results of its international purchasing tender later on Wednesday.

The world’s largest buyer is seeking the grain for shipment Feb. 1-10.

The offers were all for Russian wheat, except for one cargo of Romanian wheat which had the highest FOB price of $200.90 a tonne.

Traders said the following offers were made in dollars per tonne on an FOB basis:

*GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $192.35, 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $192.80

*Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $194.90

*Union: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $196, 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $196.60

*Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $198.50

*ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $199.55, 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $200.90

*Alegrow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $200.30

Traders also said the following were the best cost and freight (C&F) offers in dollars per tonne:

*GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $192.35 FOB and $14.70 freight equating to $207.05 C&F

*GTCS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $192.80 FOB and $14.70 freight equating to $207.50 C&F

*Daewoo: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $194.90 FOB and $14.70 freight equating to $209.60 C&F

*Union: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $196 FOB and $14.70 freight equating to $210.70 C&F

*Union: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $196.60 FOB and $14.70 freight equating to $211.30 C&F

*Aston: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $198.50 FOB and $13.8 freight equating to $212.3 C&F

*ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $199.55 FOB and $13.88 freight equating to $213.43 C&F

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, editing by Louise Heavens and Adrian Croft)