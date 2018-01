Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rose to $471.5-million in December from $462.7-million in November, official data showed.

The Suez Canal authority said earlier this month that revenues rose to $5.3-billion in 2017 from $5-billion in 2016.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the main sources of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.

Source: Reuters