Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre meets with DP World to explore collaboration

Continuing its efforts to boost confidence within the maritime industry for arbitration and mediation, the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) has approached 2018 with the intention of visiting leading maritime stakeholders to introduce and explain the benefits of its services. These meetings are scheduled around EMAC’s impressive, yet busy events schedule for the year.

The first in a series of meetings for the year, has taken place at the DP World Head Quarters in Jebel Ali Port, where senior executives have gathered to learn about the benefits of using EMAC to resolve maritime disputes, and what this means for all maritime stakeholders.

Present at the meeting, Mr. Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Acting Chairman and Secretary General from EMAC and Mr. Mohamed Yousef Al Muallem, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DP World, both echoed the importance of ensuring that the industry as a whole works towards strengthening ties to support maritime growth in the region.

“One of EMAC’s targets this year is to go to large maritime companies to encourage them to write EMAC’s model clause into their contracts. We take the initiative and go to the legal and commercial teams to start the conversation with them. We have great ambitions in the coming years and we are hopeful that through these conversations, we will not only add value to the maritime cluster, but also to the growth of the country’s economy,” said Mr. Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Acting Chairman and Secretary General, EMAC.

“The presence of a maritime arbitration Centre in Dubai is a welcome to maritime stakeholders in the region. The timing of such a Centre through EMAC is perfect and DP World appreciates the initiative and time the secretariat have taken to speak to the team and explain its services. There is no doubt that DP World will benefit from EMAC’s services going forward,” said Mr. Mohamed Yousef Al Muallem, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DP World.

EMAC’s meeting and events plan for 2018, is a clear display of the commitment to providing a trusted standard in maritime arbitration and mediation services. 2018 will see EMAC continue its ‘Breakfast’ seminars along with participation at anchor maritime events within the region and abroad such as IBA, Posidonia and ICCA.

Source: EMAC (Emirates Maritime Arbitration Center)