Epic Gas: Improved figures after a positive development in rates

Epic Gas posted its 4Q17 report this week. Revenues improved QoQ more than we projected driven by continuous growth in Chinese imports as well as a strong increase in US LPG exports. Despite an increased oil price during the quarter, Epic had costs under control and delivered positive adj. EBIT half a year earlier than we previously predicted. As we see positive movement in rates continuing, our estimates should be somewhat upped after the report, however, risk related to cash position remains.

Strongly increased US pressurized LPG exports boosted the top line

Epic Gas posted its 4Q17 report with the highest-ever revenue figure of USD 37.3m (USD 36.3m expected by us), explained by a continuous strong propylene demand and imports in China, while the pressurized LPG exports from the US were communicated to have also increased in 4Q17 by 30% QoQ, almost on par with the stronger first half of the year. Strong activity in Singapore and Mediterranean also added their share. Despite increased oil price, costs remained well under control. Adjusted for a non-cash impairment of USD 12.9m, EBIT came in a positive territory, while we were not anticipating this to happen for another half a year. The bottom line, however, was still negative, even after the adjustments (Adj. EPS USD -0.05 vs. USD -0.09 expected by us).

Positive movement in rates in 4Q, especially for the smaller vessels

After being well positioned in the market, Epic Gas is currently awaiting a cyclical upturn in the shipping rates for the pressurized LPG vessels. During 4Q17 smaller vessels of 3,500cbm and 5,000cbm showed significantly increasing rates (USD 7,945/d and USD 9,507/d in December respectively, compared to USD 7,274/d and USD 8,795/d in September). However, the improvement for the larger vessels of 7,500cbm and 11,000cbm has been still limited. January figures, however, showed an improvement in 7,500cbm ships – while 3,500cbm and 5,000cbm vessel rates grew to USD 8,137/d and USD 9,682/d respectively, the rates for 7,500cbm vessels improved 3% during the month as well. We remain confident about the continuous recovery of rates and will make somewhat positive adjustments to our model following the report, however, risk related to cash position, probably no positive net profit until 2019 and the need to refinance remains.

