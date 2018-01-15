Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Euro zone must make first reforms by 2019, says French finance minister

Euro zone must make first reforms by 2019, says French finance minister

in World Economy News 15/01/2018

The euro zone must take its first steps towards reforming its economic regulations and institutions by the start of 2019 at the latest, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire said progress on reforming financial sector regulations and converging tax rules was the immediate priority, before tackling the euro zone’s crisis stabilisation mechanisms and setting up a joint budget further down the line.

“We are advancing phase by phase, the first includes banking union, capital market union and fiscal convergence. In these areas, progress must be made by the end of 2018 and at the latest by the start of 2019,” Le Maire said in a New Year’s speech to French economic representatives.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software