Faroe Islands International Ship Register: From far and beyond

Faroe Islands International Ship Register returns to Posidonia after its debut two years ago, when it achieved its objectives to open a regional representative office to deal with the Greek and Turkish markets. During this year’s participation, the fledgling maritime administration services provider plans to meet with ship-owners, agents, crewing companies and others interested in reaping the benefits of its flexible, service-minded and bureaucracy free register.

According to Hans Johannes á Brúgv, Director General, Posidonia is a great platform to meet potential clients face to face and to be able to answer any questions and inquiries on site. “We look forward to this year’s exhibition with excitement. We view Greece and the neighbouring countries as valuable markets for us, and we hope to expand our clientele. We truly believe that ship-owners in the region could benefit greatly from our register and we are excited to meet new clients from all over the world.”

Source: Posidonia Events