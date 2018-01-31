Feature: Bangladesh eyes gasoil, fuel oil cuts on looming LNG imports

Bangladesh is planning to cut its fuel oil and gasoil consumption from 2018 as regasified LNG appears set to displace oil in the downstream power sector.

The country expects its first LNG cargo to be delivered in April, with S&P Global Platts Analytics forecasting imports to reach 10.7 million mt/year by 2023.

The government plans to gradually shut old oil-fired power plants as more gas becomes available to reduce the country’s electricity bill.

Bangladesh imports around 2 million mt of 180 CST high sulfur fuel oil and 0.05% sulfur gasoil to run its power plants, mostly from Asia and the Middle East.

“Ultimately, Bangladesh’s HSFO and gasoil consumption to generate electricity will be on a downtrend after LNG imports start,” state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd.’s Managing Director Mohammed Quamruzzaman said late last week.

RPGCL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petrobangla, is in charge of Bangladesh?s LNG purchases.

The country’s energy regulator has ordered the Bangladesh Power Development Board to permanently shut four gasoil-fired power plants with a combined capacity of approximately 140 MW by June. Gasoil consumption will decrease by around 150,000 mt/year as a result.

Electricity generation costs at these power plants, which were commissioned 30 years ago, have soared to approximately Taka 40 ($0.50) per kWh — double that at new gasoil-fired plants — or Taka 6 billion annually.

Several other fuel oil-fired and gasoil-fired power plants would also be shut after LNG imports begin in April, BPDB Chairman Khaled Mahmood said last week.

Another senior BPDB official said that approximately 3,000 MW of HSFO-fired and gasoil-fired power capacity would be shut by 2021.

OIL IMPORT CUTS

Bangladesh’s fuel oil and gasoil imports are likely to fall by at least 1.5 million mt/year by 2021 from 2 million mt/year currently, the source said.

The drop in imports will be driven by rising natural gas and coal consumption for power generation, and despite the construction of new oil-fired power plants, the source added.

An additional 968 MW of fuel oil-fired power generation capacity and 800 MW of gasoil-fired power generation capacity will be completed in May and will be operational for 15 years, Khaled said.

Bangladesh began increasing its oil-based power generation capacity in 2010 amid a gas deficit due to depleting upstream reserves and rapid industrialization, bringing almost 40 new oil-fired power plants online by the end of 2016, with an initial tenure of 3-5 years.

Bangladesh became an HSFO importer in mid-2010. Prior to that, it was a regular exporter of fuel oil, with cargoes coming from state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation subsidiary Eastern Refinery’s 1.5 million mt/year (30,000 b/d) plant in Chittagong.

Since 2016, the power division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has awarded contracts to build gas-fired and coal-fired power plants, but these have faced delays, forcing the government to extend the contracts of around a dozen of its existing oil-fired plants.

Bangladesh has over 50 operational oil-fired power plants running on 0.05% sulfur gasoil and 180 CST HSFO with 3.5% sulfur combined, according to BPDB data.

Bangladesh’s overall power generation capacity is currently around 8.5 GW against a demand of over 10 GW and it plans to raise this to over 20 GW by 2021.

LNG IMPORT GROWTH

Rising LNG imports will help bridge the gap between gas production of around 2.7 Bcf/d and domestic demand of around 3.30 Bcf/d.

According to a study by Copenhagen-based Ramboll, Bangladesh’s existing gas reserves of around 12 Tcf are likely to be completely depleted by 2038, if no new exploration and discovery take place.

The share of LNG in the country’s natural gas supply will grow from 17% in 2018 to 40% in 2023, 50% in 2028, and 70% in 2041, as a result, it added.

Bangladesh’s first LNG import terminal, a 3.75 million mt/year floating storage and regasification unit, is expected to be commissioned in April and another one, also with a capacity of 3.75 million mt/year, in October.

The power sector is expected to consume at least half of the 1.4 Bcf/d of LNG due to be imported in 2018, Petrobangla Chairman Abul Mansur Mohammed Faizullah said last week.

Bangladesh signed its first sales and purchase agreement with Qatar’s RasGas in September for the annual delivery of 2.5 million mt of LNG over 15 years.

The country is in negotiations with four other suppliers for long-term deals and is also eyeing short-term and spot purchases.

Source: Platts