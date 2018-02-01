Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Finland’s Wartsila to take a look at Rolls-Royce’s marine business – CEO

Finland’s Wartsila to take a look at Rolls-Royce’s marine business – CEO

in International Shipping News 01/02/2018

Finland’s Wartsila said it will take a look at Rolls-Royce’s loss-making marine business which the British company is reviewing for possible sale.

“If we see any interesting player in the market, who would fit well to our strategy… we would definitely look at it,” Wartsila Chief Executive Jaakko Eskola told a news conference.

“We need to look at what is available there and what is going to be their final plan.”

The two companies said in 2014 that Rolls-Royce had made an approach to take over Wartsila, but those talks ended without a deal. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, writing by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software