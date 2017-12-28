First Liquefied Natural Gas Batch From Russia’s Yamal LNG Facility Arrives in UK courtesy of Sovcomflot

The Christophe de Margerie tanker carrying the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG), produced at Russian Yamal LNG plant, arrived in the United Kingdom, the data of the global naval positioning system showed on Wednesday.

The vessel is currently located in Harwich International Port. However, there is no regasification terminal in Harwich, while the system had shown earlier that the tanker was heading to the Isle of Grain port in Kent, where such a facility is located.

On December 11, Russia’s Novatek natural gas producer, having a share in Yamal LNG, said that the first batch of gas from the facility had been sold to PETRONAS LNG UK Limited, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

The cargo was loaded onto the Christophe de Margerie tanker after the opening of Yamal LNG, which is located in the Russian Arctic, on December 8.

The project comprises natural gas production, liquefaction, and shipping. The facility is a joint project of Russia’s Novatek, Total, China National Petroleum Corporation, and the Silk Road Fund, which hold 50.1, 20, 20, and 9.9 percent of the shares in the project, respectively.

Source: Sputnik