Five facts to know about Brent crude

NOT since May 5, 2015 has oil reached the levels that we are seeing today. At US$68 per barrel, Brent crude is testing some key technical and non-technical matters.

From mid-2014, Brent started to slide, reaching the US$55-per-barrel level in less than a year from a high of US$115 per barrel. For several weeks, the price retraced to the US$68 level, something that then brought optimism to major oil producers.

They felt that at that level, the shale oil and gas (O&G) producers were out of business. But it was not to be.

From June 2015, the crude oil price went down all the way to US$28 per barrel in January 2016.

To have a sense of the future direction of Brent crude, its impact on the economy and whether the upward price movement can sustain, there are some factors to consider.

Firstly, the US$68 level seems to be a key determinant level for Brent crude. If it manages to hold on around that level, it would add confidence that crude has formed a steady base.

It would prepare crude to test the next resistance level, which is US$72 per barrel.

The US$72 per barrel price target came about based on technical readings that take into account a 50% retracement from its lowest point of US$28. The upper limit set is US$118 per barrel, which is the highest price of Brent crude in recent years.

If it successfully stays above that level, then Brent crude could be heading well past US$80 per barrel.

Sometimes, one wonders why technical indicators are important for a commodity such as Brent crude where there is actual demand, physical delivery and other global factors that determine its direction.

Events such as the unrest in Iran or the slightest of rumblings in the fragile pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia – two major oil producers that have deliberately kept down production – rattle oil prices.

Nevertheless, technical analysis is an indicator. It changes with fundamentals.

Secondly, the higher crude oil prices have added zest to Bursa Malaysia and given the government better flexibility in managing its finances.

It has contributed to the rising ringgit and increased optimism on the government being able to meet its Budget 2018 targets and financial discipline.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has even said that if the Brent crude price keeps increasing, there is a possibility of the government increasing the Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia payout – something that would earn it brownie points ahead of the general election.

For every US$1 increase in Brent crude, the government’s coffers on average increase by RM300mil. Budget 2018 was based on Brent crude averaging US$52 per barrel.

On Bursa Malaysia, the rise in oil prices has given a new lease of life for small oil exploration and production companies such as Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd should be in a better position to face analysts and investors.

Thirdly, the rising oil prices would probably delay the consolidation in the local O&G industry. Valuation tends to be higher when crude oil rises.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has been pushing the local O&G companies to consolidate, as there are too few jobs to be handed out and margins are narrow. There are 4,000 O&G companies registered with Petronas.

In comparison, Norway has only 700 companies dealing in O&G activities.

So far, banks in Malaysia have been kind to the industry compared to their counterparts in Singapore. There has not been any major foreclosure of an O&G company, unlike in Singapore.

Fourthly, the rising crude oil prices are likely to lead to an increased production from shale O&G operators, something that would hinder further price increases.

According to reports, the US Energy Information Administration has estimated the output from shale O&G fields to double this year to 780,000 barrels per day from 380,000 b/d in 2017. The forecast was done when crude was at the US$55-per-barrel range.

If the prices keep going up, production could be higher.

Apart from the threat of shale O&G producers, the US is now open to the idea of allowing exploration and drilling works in offshore fields such as off the coast of California up to Alaska.

The move is a big shift in the US energy policy, as the last offshore lease sale was given out in 1983. No US administration has done it after that due to pressure from environmentalist groups.

If President Donald Trump gets the proposal through, it would only add to a higher supply of crude to the global market that is already seeing restrained production from the major oil producers, namely, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Lastly, the pact by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), led by Saudi Arabia, and major non-Opec producer Russia that have cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day, may not hold beyond the end of this year.

Since mid-2016, Opec and Russia have agreed to cut production to reduce supply and help push up prices. So far, it has worked, prompting the countries in the pact to continue with the production cuts until the end of this year.

However, with the US flooding the market with its relentless production, the fragile agreement may not hold for long.

Saudi Arabia would want to keep the pact going to help lend higher valuations for its impending listing of Saudi Aramco that is going for listing this year. However, producers in Russia want the country to be out of the pact.

The year has just started. It is still early to predict which way Brent crude will go. But for sure it is something that will dictate the market and the economy.

