Flows of LPG from US to Europe for February to reach 170,000 mt

Flows of LPG from the US Gulf Coast to Northwest Europe are expected to reach a total of about 170,000 mt over the course of February, according to data from cFlow, Platts trade flow software.

That total consists of four VLGCs, all arriving from Texas and expected in Northwest Europe by the end of the month, excluding additional vessels that are believed to be carrying ethane.

Those vessels are: the BW Njord, which arrived in Antwerp February 10, and was also seen in broker window indications for propane, being offered by Gunvor; the BW Leo left Port Arthur January 29 and is expected to arrive in Flushing in the Netherlands February 12.

The Clipper Freeport left Texas February 6 and is expected in Antwerp around February 18. The Clipper Sirius left Texas February 10 and is expected in Flushing by February 25.

The February total is higher than initial expectations for the month, even after two VLGCs initially expected to arrive in February were rerouted.

The Continental has now been rerouted through the Suez Canal, after initially being bound for Northwest Europe.

The Saltram has also been rerouted to Port Said, Egypt, on route to eventually reach Singapore, according to cFlow data.

If all vessels arrive as expected, total February arrivals will be sharply higher than January levels, which saw an estimated 100,000 mt of product.

The size of the February arrivals also supports market comments on the increased length on the propane market, which has weakened the market relative to naphtha and made the product more attractive as an alternative feedstock for petrochemical buyers.

However, the market for propane has also been struggling with weak heating demand this year due to relatively mild weather in key consumer markets like Germany.

VLGCs crossing the Atlantic from the US Gulf Coast to Northwest Europe usually serve the propane market in the region, where the product is used for inland heating during winter and as a petrochemical feedstock.

Source: Platts