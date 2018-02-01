Frangou Hails Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ Solid Financial Results

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P., an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Midstream, stated, “We are pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we reported $16.3 million of EBITDA and $4.3 million of net income. For the full year of 2017, we reported $57.9 million of EBITDA and $14.6 million of net income. We also announced a distribution of $0.4225 per unit, representing an annualized yield of about 17%.”

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Cash Distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Midstream declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on February 14, 2018 to unitholders of record as of February 9, 2018.

Navios Midstream’s ability to make distributions to its unitholders depends on the performance of its subsidiaries and their ability to distribute funds to it. The ability of Navios Midstream’s subsidiaries to make distributions to it may be restricted by, among other things, the provisions of existing and future indebtedness, market conditions, applicable partnership and limited liability company laws and other laws and regulations.

Liquidity

In January 2018, Navios Midstream received $11.5 million of backstop payment, reflecting the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2017, from a total estimated backstop commitment of $16.4 million incurred in 2017.

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the receipt of the backstop payment of $11.5 million, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2017, increased from $37.1 million to $48.6 million.

Long–Term Cash Flow

Navios Midstream has entered into long-term charter-out agreements for its vessels, with a remaining average term of 3.3 years, which are expected to provide a stable base of revenue and distributable cash flow. Navios Midstream has currently contracted out 100% of its available days for 2018 and 40.8% for 2019 expecting to generate revenues, including the backstop commitment provided by Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, of approximately $86.6 million and $40.8 million for 2018 and 2019, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $39,559 and $45,613 for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Midstream has compiled condensed consolidated statements of income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. The information for the quarterly and years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA and Operating Surplus are non GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Midstream’s results.

Three month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

Revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 decreased by less than $0.1 million to $22.7 million, as compared to $22.8 million for the same period in 2016. Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) was $40,391 for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 and $40,719 for the three month period ended December 31, 2016.

Net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 was $4.3 million compared to $6.0 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in net income of approximately $1.8 million was due to a: (a) $1.4 million increase in interest expenses and finance cost mainly due to a $1.3 million write-off of deferred finance cost; (b) $0.4 million increase in direct vessel expenses; and (c) $0.1 million decrease in EBITDA; partially mitigated by a $0.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Earnings per common unit were $0.20 for the three month period ended December 31, 2017.

EBITDA decreased by $0.1 million to $16.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in EBITDA was due to a: (a) $0.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses; (b) $0.1 million decrease in revenue; and (c) $0.1 million increase in time charter expenses; partially mitigated by a $0.3 million decrease in other expense.

The reserve for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the three month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was $2.5 million and $3.6 million, respectively (please see “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-4.Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Navios Midstream generated an Operating Surplus for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 of $10.9 million. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-4.Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $8.8 million to $83.1 million, as compared to $91.8 million for the same period in 2016, mainly due to the decrease of profit share by $4.3 million as a result of prevailing market conditions and certain unscheduled off-hires among which was the prolonged drydock of one of our vessels. TCE was $39,401 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $42,625 for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $14.6 million compared to $24.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in net income of approximately $10.3 million was due to: (a) an $8.2 million decrease in EBITDA; (b) a $1.6 million increase in interest expenses and finance cost mainly due to a $1.3 million write-off of deferred finance cost; (c) a $0.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses; and (d) a $0.1 million decrease in interest income; partially mitigated by a $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Earnings per common unit were $0.70 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

EBITDA decreased by $8.2 million to $57.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $66.2 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in EBITDA was mainly due to an $8.8 million decrease in revenue. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (a) $0.3 million decrease in time charter expenses; (b) $0.1 million decrease in general and administrative expenses; (c) $0.1 million decrease in management fees; and (d) $0.1 million decrease in other expense.

Full Report

Source: Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.