Frontline are using Seagull onboard training system

Frontline known as one of the world’s largest owners of crude oil tankers, are an active user of Seagull Maritime’s onboard training system. Frontline oversee Ship Management of almost 180 vessels within most vessel types and have used Seagull as their preferred supplier for training management systems for many years. Frontline acknowledge the value of competent crew and motivate their external ship owners to install Seagull onboard their vessels.

Today’s ship owners, managers and operators are under constant pressure to demonstrate that the vessels, which they operate, are safe both in the physical condition and with respect to the ability of the crew to operate them safely. There is a growing requirement for onboard training to revive crew knowledge and verify the safe operation through training, drills and exercises. Seagull offers a complete career development solution, and our goal is together with the client to find the best total solution according to their ship type and training needs.

“There are certain companies that are known worldwide for their excellent reputation and solid position within their market,” says Roger Ringstad, Managing Director of Seagull. “For us to have Frontline actively using our products and giving great feedback on the complete setup we deliver is a fantastic endorsement of our products.

Source: Seagull Maritime AS