Gail India launched a tender on Sunday to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on Feb. 6-22, according to market sources.

The tender closes on Jan. 8.

Gail shows healthy demand for LNG after organising a separate tender last week for a Jan. 20 to Feb. 10 delivery earmarked the Dabhol or Dahej terminals.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)