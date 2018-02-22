GARD: Member retention affirms stability and predictability

After the closing of the P&I renewal on 20 February 2018, Gard announced today a strong renewal, with a net tonnage gain of 3.0 million GT. An increase of 8.2 million in the last 12 months is bringing the total owners mutual to excess of 207 million GT. 99% of existing tonnage stayed with Gard, and the result is a strong book of well performing and competitively priced business.

Bjornar Andresen, Gard Group Chief Underwriting Officer said: “We are seeing the high retention rate, increased consolidation of tonnage and new members entering the club as a tremendous vote of confidence in both our business model and the service we offer.” “Our model is to protect the assets, incomes and liabilities of our Members, and this is supported by our policy of setting clear targets of financial strength and ability to meet the future, with systematic return of excess funds to our Members through reduction of the deferred call – something we have done every year for nearly a decade. “In terms of service, our strategy of delivering local support where Members and clients are located and casualties occur, has proven its value again this year. We saw strong growth in Greece, and in Asia – where our operations have seen positive evolution in the last several years and strategic accounts have made significant commitments of entries for the coming year.”

Source: GARD