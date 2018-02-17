GasLog Ltd. Expects LNG Shipping Long-Term Recovery

GasLog Ltd. and its subsidiaries, an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, Friday reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights of the Quarter and the Year

· Revenues of $135.8 million (Q4 2016: $126.5 million), Profit of $29.7 million (Q4 2016: $46.4 million) and Earnings per share(1) of $0.08 (Q4 2016: $0.36) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

· EBITDA(2) of $89.7 million (Q4 2016: $84.8 million), Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $89.7 million (Q4 2016: $85.4 million), Adjusted Profit(2) of $21.4 million (Q4 2016: $18.9 million) and Adjusted Loss per share(1)(2) of $0.02 (Q4 2016: Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.02) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

· Revenues of $525.2 million (2016: $466.1 million), Profit of $84.2 million (2016: $28.1 million) and Earnings per share(1) of $0.07 (2016: Loss per share of $0.39), for the year ended December 31, 2017.

· EBITDA(2) of $355.9 million (2016: $301.0 million), Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $356.0 million (2016: $302.4 million), Adjusted Profit(2) of $78.7 million (2016: $57.5 million) and Adjusted Loss per share(1)(2) of $0.00 (2016: Adjusted Loss per share of $0.03) for the year ended December 31, 2017.

· Completed the drop-down of the Solaris to GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) for $185.9 million on October 20, 2017.

· As previously announced, confirmed the order for a 180,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) GTT Mark III Flex Plus LNG carrier with dual-fuel two-stroke engine propulsion (“LP-2S”) from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (“Samsung”) which is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2019.

· Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per common share payable on March 15, 2018.

Post Quarter-end Highlights

· Delivery of the GasLog Houston on January 8, 2018 and commencement of a short-term time charter agreement with a major LNG producer.

· Amendment of the charter of the GasLog Hong Kong to Total Gas & Power Chartering Limited (“Total”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Total S.A., such that the charter will commence on delivery of the vessel in March 2018 and expire in 2025.

· GasLog Partners completed a public offering of 8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units (the “Series B Preference Units”), raising net proceeds of $111.0 million.

· GasLog Partners prepaid the outstanding $29.8 million of the junior tranche of the credit agreement entered into on February 18, 2016 (the “Five Vessel Refinancing”), due in April 2018.

(1) Earnings/Loss per share (“EPS”) and Adjusted EPS are net of the profit attributable to the non-controlling interests of $20.8 million and the dividend on preferred stock of $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 ($15.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016) and net of the profit attributable to the non-controlling interests of $68.7 million and the dividend on preferred stock of $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 ($49.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2016).

(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

CEO Statement

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “GasLog posted another strong quarter, achieving record quarterly and annual results for revenues and EBITDA due to improved earnings from our spot fleet and a strong uptime performance from our ships on charter, including our 2016 newbuild deliveries. We recently took delivery of the GasLog Houston, our first on the water vessel with LP-2S propulsion, and immediately placed her on a short-term charter with a major LNG producer.

The 2017-2018 winter saw a significant increase in demand for LNG. In particular, China’s demand exceeded expectations as a result of cold weather and changes in energy and environmental policy. This strong demand from Asia pulled in LNG supply from multiple sources including the U.S., resulting in a significant tightening in the LNG shipping market which led to spot rates reaching multi-year highs. While we may see a seasonal moderation in spot rates as we exit the Northern Hemisphere winter, GasLog remains well positioned to benefit from the anticipated longer term market recovery through our five vessels currently trading in the spot market through the Cool Pool Limited (the “Cool Pool”) and the GasLog Houston prior to the start of her long-term charter to Shell at the end of 2018.

We are also encouraged by signs of continued LNG demand growth which will likely support development of new liquefaction capacity in the U.S. and elsewhere. For example, subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy Inc. (“Cheniere”) have recently announced contracts to supply Trafigura and China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”). Combined with the progress made by other projects globally, we have increasing confidence that new projects will take final investment decisions (“FID”) in the next 12-18 months, many of which will require incremental shipping capacity.

We continue to grow our fleet through the order of a newbuild LNG carrier from Samsung. The vessel is currently unchartered but is expected to deliver into a stronger LNG shipping market in the third quarter of 2019. The Alexandroupolis Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (“FSRU”) project continues to move forward, with the Operation and Maintenance agreement nearing finalization, and negotiations with DEPA and Bulgarian Energy Holding (“BEH”) regarding equity participation progressing well. FID is expected in late 2018.”

Delivery of the GasLog Houston

On January 8, 2018, GasLog took delivery of the GasLog Houston, a LNG carrier of 174,000 cbm with LP-2S propulsion constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (“Hyundai”). The vessel is currently on a short-term charter to a major LNG producer and thereafter will trade in the short-term market until the commencement of its multi-year charter party with a subsidiary of Shell, from the end of 2018 until April 2028.

GasLog Partners’ Issuance of Series B Preference Units

On January 17, 2018, GasLog Partners completed a public offering of 4,600,000 8.200% Series B Preference Units (including 600,000 units issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional Series B Preference Units), liquidation preference $25.00 per unit, at a price to the public of $25.00 per preference unit. The net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were $111.0 million. The Series B Preference Units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GLOP PR B”. The initial distribution on the Series B Preference Units will be payable on March 15, 2018.

Additional Vessel

On January 12, 2018, GasLog entered into a shipbuilding contract with Samsung for the construction of a 180,000 cbm GTT Mark III Flex LNG Carrier with LP-2S propulsion (Hull No. 2213) that is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. This vessel will now be the vessel to be chartered to Pioneer Shipping Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc (“Centrica”) for an initial period of approximately seven years, as previously announced on October 20, 2016. The 180,000 cbm GTT Mark III Flex Plus LNG Carrier with LP-2S propulsion (Hull No. 2212) as referenced in the highlights and to be delivered in the third quarter of 2019 is currently without charter.

Drop-down of the Solaris to GasLog Partners

On September 19, 2017, GasLog entered into a share purchase agreement for the drop-down to GasLog Partners of 100% of the ownership interest in GAS-eight Ltd., the entity that owns the Solaris, for an aggregate purchase price of $185.9 million, which includes outstanding debt of $116.5 million and $1.0 million for the positive net working capital balance transferred with the entity. The acquisition closed on October 20, 2017.

GasLog Partners’ At-the-market Common Equity Offering Programme (the “ATM Programme”)

On May 16, 2017, GasLog Partners commenced an ATM Programme under which the Partnership may, from time to time, raise equity through the issuance and sale of new common units having an aggregate offering value of up to $100.0 million in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement entered into on the same date. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC have agreed to act as sales agents. On November 3, 2017, the size of the ATM Programme was increased to $144.0 million and UBS Securities LLC was included as a sales agent. During the fourth quarter of 2017, GasLog Partners issued and received payment for 385,520 common units at a weighted average price of $23.31 per common unit for total gross proceeds of $9.0 million and net proceeds of $8.5 million, after broker commissions of $0.1 million and other expenses of $0.4 million.

Since the commencement of the ATM Programme through December 31, 2017, GasLog Partners has issued and received payment for a total of 2,737,405 common units, with cumulative gross proceeds of $62.9 million, at a weighted average price of $22.97 per unit, representing a discount of 0.5% to the volume weighted average trading price of GasLog Partners’ common units on the days on which new common units were issued. Cumulative net proceeds have been $61.2 million.

Financing Transactions

On January 5, 2018, GasLog, through GasLog Partners, prepaid $29.8 million of the junior tranche of the Five Vessel Refinancing, which would have been due in April 2018.

Dividend Declaration

On November 16, 2017, the board of directors declared a dividend on the Series A Preference Shares of $0.546875 per share, or $2.5 million in the aggregate, payable on January 2, 2018 to holders of record as of December 29, 2017. GasLog paid the declared dividend to the transfer agent on December 29, 2017.

On February 15, 2018, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2018.

There were 2,050 and 8,317 operating days for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively (2,078 and 7,439 operating days for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The decrease in operating days in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 resulted mainly from the increased off-hire days due to a scheduled dry-docking and repairs partially offset by an increase from the delivery of the GasLog Gibraltar on October 31, 2016. The year-on-year increase in operating days resulted mainly from the deliveries of the GasLog Greece, the GasLog Glasgow, the GasLog Geneva and the GasLog Gibraltar on March 29, 2016, June 30, 2016, September 30, 2016 and October 31, 2016, respectively, combined with fewer off-hire days due to scheduled dry-dockings and repairs.

Revenues were $135.8 million and $525.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($126.5 million and $466.1 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was mainly attributable to the increased revenues from vessels operating in the spot market, while the year-on-year increase in revenues was mainly driven by the full operation of the GasLog Greece, the GasLog Glasgow, the GasLog Geneva and the GasLog Gibraltar and increased revenues from vessels operating in the spot market.

Vessel operating and supervision costs were $35.6 million and $122.5 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($29.4 million and $112.6 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The increase in vessel operating and supervision costs for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017 was mainly driven by the increase in ownership days due to the full operation of the 2016 deliveries and an increase in crew wages and technical maintenance expenses.

Voyage expenses and commissions were $1.3 million and $8.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($2.5 million and $15.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The decrease resulted mainly from the movement in net allocation of the Cool Pool results.

Depreciation was $34.6 million and $137.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($33.9 million and $123.0 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The increase resulted from the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

General and administrative expenses were $9.6 million and $39.9 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($10.3 million and $38.6 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The decrease in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was mainly attributable to the decrease of foreign exchange losses, while the year-on-year increase was mainly driven by an increase in employee costs and share-based compensation expense, partially offset by the decrease of foreign exchange losses.

Financial costs were $34.9 million and $139.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($30.6 million and $137.3 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The increase in financial costs in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was mainly attributable to the increased average debt outstanding as a result of the U.S. bond offering completed in March 2017 and the increased weighted average interest rate. The year-on-year increase in financial costs was mainly driven by the increased average debt outstanding as a result of the debt drawdowns for the new vessels delivered in 2016 the U.S. bond offering and the increased weighted average interest rate, partially offset by the write-off of $18.2 million of unamortized loan issuance costs associated with re-financing which occurred during 2016. An analysis of financial costs is set forth below:

Profit was $29.7 million and $84.2 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($46.4 million and $28.1 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The decrease in profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was mainly attributable to the decrease in gain on swaps and the increase in financial costs, partially offset by the increase in profit from operations due to the factors mentioned above. The year-on-year increase was mainly driven by the increase in profit from operations due to the factors mentioned above and the increase in gain on swaps.

Adjusted Profit(1) was $21.4 million and $78.7 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($18.9 million and $57.5 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively), adjusted for the effects of the non-cash gain/loss on swaps, the write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, as well as the net foreign exchange losses.

Profit attributable to the owners of GasLog was $8.9 million and $15.5 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively (profit of $31.3 million and loss of $21.5 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The decrease in profit attributable to the owners of GasLog in the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 resulted mainly from the respective movement in profit mentioned above and the increased amount allocated to third parties as a result of GasLog Partners’ equity offerings in January and May 2017, its ATM Programme initiated in May 2017 and the drop-down of four vessels. The year-on-year increase in profit attributable to the owners of GasLog for the year resulted mainly from the respective movement in profit mentioned above, partially offset by the increased amount allocated to third parties as a result of GasLog Partners’ equity offerings in August 2016, January 2017 and May 2017, and its ATM Programme initiated in May 2017, and the associated drop-down of four vessels.

EBITDA(1) was $89.7 million and $355.9 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($84.8 million and $301.0 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively). The increases in EBITDA were driven by the increases in revenues and the decreases in voyage expenses, partially offset by the increases in vessel operating expenses and the movements in the general administrative expenses as discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $89.7 million and $356.0 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively ($85.4 million and $302.4 million for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively).

Earnings per share was $0.08 and $0.07 for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively (earnings of $0.36 and a loss of $0.39 per share for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively).

Adjusted Loss per share(1) was $0.02 and $0.00 per share for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively (earnings of $0.02 and a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016, respectively).

(1) Adjusted Profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with IFRS. For definitions and reconciliations of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

Contracted Charter Revenues

GasLog’s contracted charter revenues are estimated to increase from $486.0 million for the fiscal year 2017 to $498.3 million for the fiscal year 2019, based on contracts in effect as of December 31, 2017, without including any extension options. As of December 31, 2017, the total future firm contracted revenue stood at $3.1 billion(1), including the twelve vessels owned by GasLog Partners, but excluding the vessels operating in the spot market.

Contracted revenue calculations assume: (a) 365 revenue days per annum, with 30 off-hire days when the ship undergoes scheduled dry-docking; (b) all LNG carriers on order are delivered on schedule; and (c) no exercise of any option to extend the terms of charters.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2017, GasLog had $384.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $189.9 million was held in time deposits and the remaining balance in current accounts.

As of December 31, 2017, GasLog had an aggregate of $2.5 billion of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities and bond agreements, of which $179.4 million was repayable within one year, and a $213.4 million finance lease liability related to the sale and leaseback of the Methane Julia Louise, of which $6.3 million was repayable within one year.

As of December 31, 2017, there was undrawn available capacity of $100.0 million under the revolving credit facility of the Legacy Facility Refinancing entered into on July 19, 2016.

As of December 31, 2017, GasLog’s total commitments for capital expenditures are related to four LNG carriers on order and the GasLog Houston which was delivered in 2018, which have a gross aggregate contract price of approximately $1.0 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the total remaining balance of the contract prices of the aforementioned newbuildings was $882.6 million which GasLog expects to be funded with the $664.0 million undrawn capacity under the financing agreement entered into on October 16, 2015, as well as cash balances, cash from operations, cash from future equity offerings in relation to drop-downs to the Partnership, if any, and borrowings under new and existing debt agreements.

As of December 31, 2017, GasLog’s current assets totaled $417.1 million while current liabilities totaled $294.9 million, resulting in a positive working capital position of $122.2 million.

GasLog has hedged 53.9% of its expected floating interest rate exposure on its outstanding debt (excluding the finance lease liability) as of December 31, 2017.

Full Report

Source: GasLog Ltd.