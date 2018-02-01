GasLog Partners LP Reports Record Quarterly Results

GasLog Partners LP, an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, reported its financial results for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights

· Post quarter-end, completed public offering of 8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units (the “Series B Preference Units”), raising gross proceeds of $115.0 million and net proceeds of $111.0 million.

· Post quarter-end, prepaid in full the remaining $29.8 million balance of the junior tranche of the credit agreement entered into on February 18, 2016 (the “Five Vessel Refinancing”), due in April 2018.

· Completed the acquisition of the Solaris from GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog”) for $185.9 million, with attached multi-year charter to a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”).

· Quarterly Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1) and EBITDA(1) of $77.3 million, $29.0 million, $25.6 million and $56.4 million, respectively.

· Highest-ever quarterly Partnership Performance Results(2) for Revenues, Profit, EBITDA(1) and Distributable cash flow (1) of $76.2 million, $28.4 million, $55.4 million and $26.9 million, respectively.

· Annual Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1) and EBITDA(1) of $311.5 million, $112.8 million, $110.9 million and $233.0 million, respectively.

· Highest-ever annual Partnership Performance Results(2) for Revenues, Profit, Adjusted Profit(1), Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Distributable cash flow (1) of $269.1 million, $94.1 million, $92.2 million, $196.1 million and $100.6 million, respectively.

· Increased cash distribution of $0.5235 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2017, 1.2% higher than the third quarter of 2017 and 6.8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2016.

· Distribution coverage ratio(3) of 1.18x, including the impact of the scheduled dry-docking of the GasLog Shanghai.

CEO Statement

Mr. Andrew Orekar, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Following the successful acquisition of the Solaris, GasLog Partners delivered our highest-ever quarterly Partnership Performance Results for Revenues, EBITDA and Distributable cash flow, among other metrics. As a result of this strong performance, we are increasing our cash distribution for the fifth consecutive quarter to $0.5235 per unit, or $2.094 per unit annualized, while maintaining conservative distribution coverage.

2017 was a significant year for GasLog Partners on several measures. We completed three LNG carrier acquisitions from our general partner sponsor, GasLog, raised $281.1 million in net equity proceeds and retired $153.8 million in total debt. The Partnership’s fleet now stands at 12 wholly owned LNG carriers with multiple years of visible, contracted cash flows, notwithstanding scheduled charter expirations. With this quarter’s distribution increase, GasLog Partners has grown distributions per unit by 6.8% year-on-year and by 39.6% since our initial public offering (“IPO”), representing a 10% compound annual growth rate.

On January 17, 2018, we successfully completed an offering of perpetual preference units, generating $111.0 million of net proceeds and demonstrating our continued access to growth capital at an attractive cost. The offering substantially addresses the Partnership’s equity needs to deliver year-on-year distribution growth of 5% to 7% in 2018. This guidance is supported by our acquisitions completed in 2017, our drop-down pipeline and our strong liquidity position, while also taking account of the three scheduled vessel dry-dockings and three vessels whose current charters end this year. While LNG shipping spot rates continue to be volatile, the recent improvement in headline rates to above mid-cycle levels gives us confidence in a continuing market recovery.”

Issuance of Series B Preference Units

On January 17, 2018, GasLog Partners completed a public offering of 4,600,000 8.200% Series B Preference Units (including 600,000 units issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional Series B Preference Units), liquidation preference $25.00 per unit, at a price to the public of $25.00 per preference unit. The net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were $111.0 million. The Series B Preference Units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GLOP PR B”. The initial distribution on the Series B Preference Units will be payable on March 15, 2018.

Acquisition of the Solaris

On October 20, 2017, GasLog Partners acquired 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters to Shell the Solaris from GasLog. The Solaris is a 155,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) tri-fuel diesel electric (“TFDE”) LNG carrier built in 2014 and operated and managed by Shell since delivery. The vessel is currently on a multi-year time charter with a subsidiary of Shell through June 2021 and Shell has two consecutive five-year extension options which, if exercised, would extend the charter for a period of either five or ten years.

The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition was $185.9 million, which included $1.0 million for positive net working capital balances transferred with the vessel. GasLog Partners financed the acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from the ongoing execution of our at-the-market common equity offering programme (“ATM Programme”) described below, and the assumption of the Solaris’ outstanding indebtedness of $116.5 million.

ATM Programme

On May 16, 2017, GasLog Partners commenced an ATM Programme under which the Partnership may, from time to time, raise equity through the issuance and sale of new common units having an aggregate offering price of up to $100.0 million in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement entered into on the same date. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC have agreed to act as sales agents. On November 3, 2017, the size of the ATM Programme was increased to $144.0 million and UBS Securities LLC was included as a sales agent. During the fourth quarter of 2017, GasLog Partners issued and received payment for 385,520 common units at a weighted average price of $23.31 per common unit for total gross proceeds of $9.0 million and net proceeds of $8.5 million, after broker commissions of $0.1 million and other expenses of $0.4 million. In connection with the issuance of common units under the ATM Programme during this period, the Partnership also issued 7,868 general partner units to its general partner in order for GasLog to retain its 2.0% general partner interest. The net proceeds from the issuance of the general partner units were $0.2 million.

Since the commencement of the ATM Programme through December 31, 2017, GasLog Partners has issued and received payment for a total of 2,737,405 common units, with cumulative gross proceeds of $62.9 million at a weighted average price of $22.97 per unit, representing a discount of 0.5% to the volume weighted average trading price of GasLog Partners’ common units on the days on which new common units were issued. In connection with the issuance of common units under the ATM Programme during this period, the Partnership also issued 55,866 general partner units to its general partner. The cumulative net proceeds from the ATM Programme and the issuance of general partner units for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $62.5 million.

The increases in the Partnership Performance Results in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 are mainly attributable to an increase of $21.7 million in Revenues, $9.0 million in Profit and $17.8 million in EBITDA due to the acquisitions of the GasLog Seattle, the GasLog Greece, the GasLog Geneva and the Solaris by the Partnership on November 1, 2016, May 3, 2017, July 3, 2017 and October 20, 2017, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in profit from operations from the remaining fleet, mainly due to the scheduled dry-docking of the GasLog Shanghai completed in November 2017 and increased crew wages and technical maintenance expenses.

The increases in the Partnership Performance Results for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2016, are attributable to an increase of $61.9 million in Revenues, $36.5 million in profit from operations and $49.4 million in EBITDA from the acquisitions of the GasLog Seattle, the GasLog Greece, the GasLog Geneva and the Solaris by the Partnership on November 1, 2016, May 3, 2017, July 3, 2017 and October 20, 2017, respectively, which was partially offset by an increase of $17.4 million in net financial costs (comprising financial costs, net of gain on interest rate swaps and financial income), mainly resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the interest rate swaps and the increased weighted average outstanding debt, an increase of $1.8 million in administrative fees resulting from the drop-downs of the GasLog Seattle, the GasLog Greece, the GasLog Geneva and the Solaris to the Partnership and increased crew wages and technical maintenance expenses.

Preference Unit Distribution

On November 16, 2017, the board of directors of GasLog Partners approved and declared a distribution on the Series A Preference Units of $0.5390625 per preference unit. The cash distribution was paid on December 15, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of December 8, 2017.

Common Unit Distribution

On January 30, 2018, the board of directors of GasLog Partners approved and declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5235 per common unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The cash distribution is payable on February 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of February 9, 2018.

Liquidity and Financing

As of December 31, 2017, we had $142.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $101.3 million was held in current accounts and $41.2 million was held in time deposits.

As of December 31, 2017, we had an aggregate of $1,155.6 million of indebtedness outstanding under our credit facilities of which $103.8 million is repayable within one year. In addition, we had unused availability under our revolving credit facilities of $55.9 million.

On October 20, 2017, in connection with the acquisition of GAS-eight Ltd., the entity that owns the Solaris, the Partnership paid GasLog $70.6 million representing the difference between the $185.9 million aggregate purchase price and the $116.5 million of outstanding indebtedness of the acquired entity assumed by GasLog Partners less an adjustment of $1.2 million in order to maintain the agreed working capital position in the acquired entity of $1.0 million.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership has hedged 41.7% of its floating interest rate exposure on its outstanding debt at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 1.7% (excluding margin).

As of December 31, 2017, our current assets totaled $151.3 million and current liabilities totaled $148.2 million, resulting in a positive working capital position of $3.1 million.

On January 5, 2018, the respective subsidiaries of GasLog Partners prepaid in full the outstanding $29.8 million of the junior tranche of the Five Vessel Refinancing, which would have been due in April 2018.

The GasLog Santiago, the GasLog Sydney and the GasLog Seattle are expected to carry out scheduled dry-dockings, of which two will take place during the second quarter of 2018 and one in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to the normal cost of the scheduled dry-dockings for which provisions are made through our dry-docking reserves in our Distributable cash flow calculations, we plan to make certain investments in two of the vessels with scheduled dry-dockings in 2018 with the aim of enhancing their operational performance at a total cost of approximately $28 million, which is expected to be capitalized as part of the respective vessel’s cost. Of the total cost of approximately $28 million, approximately $4 million has already been paid. As a result of the additional work required, we expect the dry-dockings for these two vessels to last somewhat longer than would normally be the case. The additional time required for such work is expected to be around ten days per vessel but this is yet to be finally verified.

