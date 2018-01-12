Gazpromneft Ocean Marine Lubricants to Present In China

Gazpromneft-Lubricants has presented the new Gazpromneft Ocean brand of marine lubricants for Asia Pacific markets. The event took place within Marintec China 2017 maritime exhibition in Shanghai.

The new range of marine lubricants for two- and four-stroke engines was presented to the participants of the exhibition. Marine industry specialists were updated on the main competitive advantages of Gazpromneft Ocean product range, the existing technical service programs and logistics capabilities of the company in Asia and beyond.

Roman Miroshnichenko, Branch Director (Marine Lubricants), Gazpromneft-Lubricants:

“Today the Asia Pacific is one of the most significant regions for the global shipping industry. Ports of China, South Korea and Singapore are among the world’s ten largest, hosting hundreds of ships from around the globe daily. That is the reason why the first foreign presentation of the new marine lubricants brand was held at the Marintec China exhibition. I have no doubt that our Asian partners will appreciate the new Gazpromneft Ocean range of high-tech lubricants and will be able to see the economic effect of their application.”

Gazpromneft-Lubricants (Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd.) is a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft focusing on the production and sales of oils, greases and technical fluids. Established in November 2007.The products are manufactured at six production sites in Russia, Italy and Serbia. The total production volume is over 500,000 tons of high-quality oils, greases and technical fluids per year. The Omsk Lubricant Plant (OZSM) has the Russia’s most advanced process line for the mixing, filling and packaging of lubricants with total annual mixing-and-packaging capacity of 300,000 tons. The management system of Gazpromneft-Lubricants and its production assets meets the requirements of the international standards ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 16949, and OHSAS 18001. The company supplies its products to the conveyors of DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS, KZ ROSTSELMASH, KAMAZ, UAZ (Sollers), BELAZ and others. The consumers of Gazpromneft-Lubricants products are Severstal, Sibur, Gazprom, Evraz, MMK, TMK, NLMK, Rusal, Alrosa, RZD, MECHEL, Metalloinvest, SUEK, ILIM and other leading industrial enterprises. The product range includes 500 items of oils and greases for all market sectors (more than 2500 commodity items). The company’s products have the approvals of over 250 leading equipment manufacturers: BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Renault, General Motors, Cummins, MAN, ZF, KAMAZ, Avtovaz, Bosch Rexroth and others. The company also produces and sells marine oils, supplies marine lubricants to Sovcomflot, Rosmorport, Rosnefteflot, Norilsk Nickel and other Russian and foreign shipowners. Through the integration into Chevron global supply chain the company’s clients are able to get marine oils in over 800 ports throughout the world. The company controls 15% of the Russian lubricant market and also operates in the CIS and the Baltic, Europe, Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and beyond. All in all, the company’s products are presented in 72 countries worldwide.

Source: Gazpromneft-Lubricants