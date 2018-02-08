GC Rieber Shipping – Second half 2017 results

GC Rieber Shipping ASA continue to improve fleet utilization. During the second half of 2017 the company was awarded several contracts bringing the utilization up to 87 percent. The recent award of a three-year charter for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx confirms the positive trend into 2018.

GC Rieber Shipping had an operating income of NOK 131.3 million in the second half of 2017, compared to NOK 88.5 million in the same period 2016. EBITDA was negative by NOK 2.0 million in the second half of 2017, compared to negative NOK 12.5 million in the corresponding period 2016. Total fleet utilization for the reporting period was 87 percent, compared to 70 percent for the second half of 2016.

The net profit for the second half of 2017 was negative NOK 45.5 million, compared to a loss of NOK 195.5 million in the corresponding period 2016.

During the reporting period, the company has succeeded in concluding the refinancing processes initiated during the spring of 2016. An extraordinary general meeting on 26 January 2018 resolved to carry out a Rights Issue of NOK 100 million. Combined with certain debt amendments agreed with the lending banks, this will strengthen the competitive position of GC Rieber Shipping going forward.

“The oil & gas markets remain challenging, but we’re pleased to see that we continue to be awarded more work from existing customers and win new contracts especially within the subsea segment. We expect that our modern and efficient fleet, our crew and our organizational capabilities will continue to provide contractual opportunities and more work. In combination with the refinancing, the company has succeeded in putting a robust platform in place”, says GC Rieber Shipping CEO, Christian W. Berg.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping