Global Grain Trade: A Multiplayer Game

Global grain trade, including wheat, coarse grains and soybeans, is set to exceed 500mt in the 2017/18 crop year, having grown by a CAGR of 4% since 2000/01. While exports are dominated by a small number of countries (the US and Brazil accounted for c.50% in 2016/17), imports are regionally very diverse. As in other dry bulk trades, Asia is a key source of growth, but is not the only interesting player…

The Seasoned Pros

Global grain trade is notably diverse, and since 2000, grain imports into all major regions have increased. However, the extent and drivers of this have varied by region. Europe’s grain imports, representing 10% of global imports in 2016/17, have seen only limited growth as domestic output has largely kept up with rising demand, with European imports accounting for just 5% of global grain trade growth since 2000/01. Meanwhile, despite the Americas accounting for 70% of global grain exports in 2016/17, the region is still a significant importer, with a 16% share in 2016/17. Countries such as Mexico import large quantities of grain to cover domestic shortages, although growth in the region’s imports has only accounted for 9% of global grain trade growth since 2000/01.

Steady Performers

Elsewhere, grain imports into Africa and the Middle East have grown by 86% since 2000/01 to stand at 135mt in 2016/17, 28% of global grain imports. African imports have grown firmly following a 50% increase in the continent’s population since 2000, while Middle Eastern imports have been supported by the phasing out of Saudi Arabia’s domestic wheat production programme in an effort to conserve water resources. Overall, Africa and the Middle East have accounted for a respectable 28% of the growth in global grain trade since 2000/01.

Worthy Contenders

Nevertheless, Asia has still been the largest contributor to growth in recent years, accounting for 58% of the growth in global grain trade since 2000/01, and 47% of total imports last year. Interestingly, this has been supported by growth in a wide range of countries, not just China, with a growing population and rapid economic development supporting imports into South East Asia in particular. Asian countries, excluding China, imported 117mt of grain in 2016/17, up 51% from 2000/01, and representing 17% of global growth since then.

China Taking The Lead

However, China is still becoming increasingly important to global grain trade, largely thanks to its soybean imports, used primarily as animal feed, having risen six-fold since 2000/01 to reach 90mt in 2016/17, in line with the country’s rising meat consumption. By 2016/17, China accounted for 22% of global grain imports, and has accounted for 41% of the growth in global grain trade since 2000/01.

So, grain continues to be a regionally diverse commodity trade, with firm growth in recent decades supported by a wide range of countries. As ever, Asia, especially China, has played a major role, but it is also clear that it is just one player in the global grain trade game.

Source: Clarkson Research Services Limited