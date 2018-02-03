GMS assists Hapag-Lloyd to dispose 6 container ships for green recycling in Turkey and China

Hapag-Lloyd (HL) selected GMS to handle the disposal of their older fleet of container ships at green ship recycling yards in Turkey and China. All vessels have now been successfully delivered to the nominated ship recycling yards. GMS applauds Hapag-Lloyd for its commitment to sustainable ship recycling according to their Company standards laid down in the Hapag-Lloyd recycling policy which standard is above of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC).

Hapag-Lloyd has commented: “We are quite pleased with GMS’ conduct around this multi-faceted recycling project of our end-of-life tonnage, involving the delivery of six container ships for dismantling recycling facilities in Turkey and China in an eco-friendly manner. Our fleet now is one of the youngest in the industry on average.”

Source: GMS