GMS: Green Team Completes Busy January

What a busy January it has been for our Green Team! We kicked 2018 off with a training seminar in Bhavnagar that was conducted by our Green Team and the Safety Officers of Ganpatrai Jaigopal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. (Plot No. 35). The training seminar was conducted in accordance with the guidelines implemented in GMS’s Responsible Ship Recycling Programme (GMS-RSRP). Our Green Team provided training on safety awareness and the implementing & maintaining of precautionary safety measures at the worksite, to the workers directly involved with recycling activities onboard vessels. Subsequently, a discussionary session was held in order clarify doubts and issues the workers may have had.

The Next stop for our Green Team took them to Chittagong, Bangladesh! Following PHP Family yard’s successful acquisition of the Statement of Compliance (SOC) in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) – the first SOC ever granted to a ship recycling yard in Bangladesh – we are pleased to inform you that additional yards have reached out to GMS, enquiring about the procedure to achieve their own SOC.

Our Green Team member and Responsible Ship Recycling Programme Co-ordinator, Dr. Kanu Jain Priya, visited two ship recycling yards in Chittagong, in order to guide the yard owners about the benefits of GMS’s Responsible Ship Recycling programme (GMS RSRP) and the process of upgrading their respective yards’ infrastructure, in order to achieve the standards set by the Hong Kong Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

Source: GMS