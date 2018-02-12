GMS: January a Busy Month

January was certainly a busy month for the GMS Team. Vagelis Chatzigiannis, member of our trading team based at the Hellas office, was invited to speak at the INTERCEM Shipping Forum in Athens, where he had the opportunity to speak about the latest trends in ship-recycling and the importance of residual (scrap) values, addressing an international audience. Additionally, Evan Sproviero, Head of Projects at GMS USA flew out to London in order to make a presentation at the London Ship Finance Forum on Tankers, Bulkers and Containers, Scrap Prices, Volumes and Regulations (ss: you can listen or download his presentation by clicking here: https://www.marine money.com/system/files/media/ 2018-01/Evan%20Sproviero.mp3).

Evan talked about the different scrap values per sector and the factors affecting market fluctuations as also, he referred to the latest developments around the EU regulation for ship recycling, including interesting press articles over the important progress made by 50% of the active yards in Alang towards obtaining a Statement of Compliance (SOC) with the guidelines set in the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).



Source: GMS