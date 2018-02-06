GMS Week 5 – CREEPING!

This week, the markets appeared to apply the necessary brakes as there appeared to be no further weakening in sub-continent prices and sentiment, despite some worries last week given the volatility in local steel plate prices in India and Bangladesh and a halt to high rise construction projects in Pakistan on the back of an order from the Supreme Court.

Additionally, the Indian budget came and went this week, without any real fanfare or even any pre-budget paranoia of post-budget price reductions that have historically affected local demand. On the contrary, there was no direct impact to the domestic ship-recycling sector and as supply of meaningful tonnage dwindled for another week, demand for vessels appears to be creeping up in India as Cash Buyers scramble to secure any available tonnage at continually puzzling prices.

On the sales front, news that another VLCC has reportedly been committed at increasingly buoyant numbers came forth this week. If true, that would make it 5 units being sold for 2018 and several that still remain unsold in various Cash Buyer inventories. As such, it will certainly be interesting to see where each unit eventually ends up and whether the concerned Cash Buyers are in fact speculating on the much talked about Pakistan re-opening for tankers.

For week 5 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly