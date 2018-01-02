GMS Week 52 – SHIP RECYCLING PAYS!

With the holiday season fully underway and a majority of Ship Owners and Brokers taking time away from the action, to spend with their families and loved ones, SNP activity crawled to a trickle as a much quieter time in the ship recycling markets ensued this week.

With the focus in 2016 falling largely on the dire Capesize bulker (with over 85 capes scrapped) and Panamax container sectors – this year, the focus completely shifted to the struggling tanker (largely Aframax, Suezmax and VLCCs) and offshore sectors.

Indeed, freight rates in the dry and container segments have pushed on to a remarkable degree during 2017, thereby seriously limiting the number of viable units available for scrap. As such, many analysts are beginning to confirm that a full blown recovery (especially for the dry sector) has been witnessed this year, with Ship Owners finally beginning to make decent returns after several drastic years of bloodletting, layups, scrapping and even (in some cases) desperately trading well below OPEX levels.

For week 52 of 2017, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below:

Source: GMS Weekly