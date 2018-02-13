GMS Week 6 – VOLATILITY REIGNS!

Following on from last, another flat week concluded in the recycling markets as a steady reluctance from recyclers to pay some of the ongoing exorbitant Cash Buyer asking prices and some reverberating volatile fundamentals (in tandem with the recently rocky international stock markets) started to tell of a nervous sub-continent recycling market.

Indeed, local steel plate prices suffered another set of worrying reversals midweek (just as global stock markets started to plunge), only to find their feet in the final few days of the week, subsequently bringing some needed relief to the anxious ship-recycling sector.

Several Cash Buyers are still hoping that the markets hold going into the traditionally quieter Chinese New Year holiday period, as there remain several expensive and unsold vessels in a variety of hands, all of who will be hoping for further market gains in the days / weeks ahead (rather than any declines that could prove disastrous).

Meanwhile, the VLCC market continues to shed tonnage at pace as news of yet another unit being committed, surfaced this week. This has taken the total to almost 10 units sold / beached for the year already!

For week 6 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly