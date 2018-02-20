Golden Ocean Group Improves Net Income on Improved Dry Bulk Market

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights

Net income of $27.1 million and earnings per share of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net income of $0.4 million and earnings per share of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2017 and net income of $6.5 million and earnings per share of $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2016

Net loss of $2.3 million and loss per share of $0.02 for the full year 2017, compared with net loss of $127.7 million and loss per share of $1.34 for the full year 2016

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016

Raised $100 million in capital through a $66 million equity offering and a $34 million equity in-kind contribution as partial consideration for two modern Capesize vessels, delivered in November 2017 and January 2018

Completed its current newbuilding program by taking delivery of the remaining five Capesize newbuildings in January and February 2018

Terminated the covenant waivers related to the Company’s recourse debt to reinstate ordinary debt service and to provide flexibility with respect to use of cash flow

Announces today a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“After returning to profitability during the third quarter of 2017, we are pleased with our improved results for the fourth quarter of 2017. We were able to capitalize on improving market conditions due to the size, composition and modernity of our fleet. We remain focused on maintaining competitive cash breakeven levels and a healthy balance sheet to provide us the flexibility to return value to our shareholders through our cash flows and continue to evaluate accretive growth opportunities.”

Source: Golden Ocean Group