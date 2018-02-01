Greece owns world’s most valuable fleet at 100 billion USD

Greek owners remain the dominant force in global shipping. The current value of their owned fleet stands at almost exactly $100bn, putting the country at the top of the table. The value is concentrated in the Tanker ($36bn), Bulker ($35.75bn), and LNG ($13.5) vessel types. Hellenic control of these markets stands at about 19% of the total worth of the fleets.

The strong commitment of Greek owners to the global shipping markets looks unlikely to change as others, such as Germany, are liquidating assets. The trend in Chinese ownership is rising, as state owned companies are consolidating and placing new orders. This is a reminder that there are always new challengers for the throne of peak market value. Greek owners, with their sharp focus on commercial results, should continue to lead the pack for the foreseeable future.



Source: VesselsValue